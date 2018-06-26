What’s next for the Turkish opposition?

Turkey’s ruling People Alliance will continue to lead the parliament, but the opposition is dogged and has the required numbers in the parliament to keep the government accountable. Guests: Egemen Bagis. Turkey's former minister of EU affairs and AK Party member Kamil Aydin Deputy chair of the MHP, Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party Mehmet Nurullah Isik. Former parliamentary candidate for Turkey's opposition Saadet Party