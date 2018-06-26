June 26, 2018
The Trump Presidency: Confusion over US border policy
At the US-Mexico border, immigration officials are reported to be confused by conflicting messages coming from the United States government. The Customs and Border Protection agency has now stopped handing over some cases to prosecutors, to avoid separating families. But the US Attorney General says prosecutions must continue. And as Caitlin McGee reports, it's leaving families in limbo.
