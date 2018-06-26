June 26, 2018
WORLD
Refugee Crisis: Austria begins large-scale border operation
Austria is staging its largest ever military exercise along its border with Slovenia, at a time when the European Union is divided over the issue of migration. This year, 43- thousand people arrived in the EU by crossing the Mediterranean, and more than one-thousand have died trying to make the crossing. Assed Baig has this report from the Austria-Slovenia border.
