Christo and The London Mastaba | Contemporary Art | Showcase

The artist known as Christo once described his work as "a scream of freedom" and his enormous creations certainly make a statement. The man once wrapped Berlin's Reichstag in white silk and circled entire islands in Florida with pink nylon. His current target is London and as Showcase's Miranda Atty reports, his latest piece is on the move. To learn more about the artist and his latest creation, Showcase is joined by the chief art critic of the Daily Telegraph, Mark Hudson.