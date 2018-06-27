Michael Jackson Broadway musical | Music | Showcase

He revolutionized pop music through his catchy, chart-topping tunes and unique dance moves. His meticulously choreographed music videos played like short films in heavy rotation. And of course there was that sparkly glove. The King of Pop has been immortalized in everything from movies to wax figures, but surprisingly enough, there hasn't been a Michael Jackson musical - until now. Celebrity insider Neil Sean who's met Michael Jackson a few times himself, joins Showcase to talk about the legendary artist and the upcoming musical.