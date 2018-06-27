WORLD
Zimbabwe's President Emerson Mnangagwa survives a blast at his own political rally
Emerson Mnangagwa may have had several attempts on his life, but perhaps none came as close as an explosion this past weekend. The Zimbabwean president was just metres away from the explosion. Mnangagwa escaped unharmed, but others were not so lucky. Several people were wounded, and so far two have died from their injuries. Next month we will see the first election since Robert Mugabe was forced from power. Mnangagwa vows the attack will not derail the vote, but opposition leader Nelson Chamisa isn't so sure, saying there could be more violence ahead. Guest: Nick Mangwana Chairman UK chapter of the Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu PF party
June 27, 2018
