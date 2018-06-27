Is the United Nations Human Rights Council biased against Israel?

The United States has pulled out of the UN human rights body claiming it’s, 'a cesspool of political bias.' Other critics say that the members of the council also have a worrying human rights record, including Saudi Arabia, Burundi, Egypt and China. So was the US right to leave? Guests: Brett Schaefer Foreign policy expert The Heritage Foundation Ted Piccone Senior fellow Brookings Institution Rosa Freedman Professor of law, conflict and global development University of Reading