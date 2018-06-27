NewsFeed: US Supreme Court upholds Trump’s travel ban

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On June 27, 2018: - ‘Stand with Muslims’: Protests resume after the Supreme Court of the United States upheld Trump’s travel ban - Barbie’s got a new job - as a robotics engineer - Iranians have taken to the street to protest the government - Big win for the Justice for Noura campaign: Noura Hussein’s death penalty overturned in Sudan #Newsfeed #TravelBan #Trump