Repatriating looted artefacts | Showcase

Globally, the cultural impact of art in its many forms is undisputed. But who owns culture? When precious artefacts from one country end up on display in another, is it stealing, or an accepted practice? That debate is back on the table thanks to new repatriation negotiations taking place between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Showcase's Miranda Atty takes a look at what's at stake.