CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Istanbul International Opera Festival | Festivals | Showcase
Contrary to popular opinion, opera isn't just about singing. The old art form merges our best instrument - the voice, with a full orchestra, and plays out dramatic stories of romance, deception and murder. And more often than not, all three. Since its origins in 16th century Italy, opera has spread across Europe and the world, with each country showcasing their own unique style. That is certainly true here in Istanbul with this year's International Opera Festival in full swing. To talk about the 9th edition of the festival, the stage director for the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Otilia Ipek, and lead soloist in "The Abduction From The Seraglio" Ayse Sinem Eksioglu joins Showcase.
Istanbul International Opera Festival | Festivals | Showcase
June 28, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us