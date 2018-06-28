Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud becomes Pakistani Taliban leader

The Pakistani Taliban announced that it’ll be lead by religious scholar Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud. He’s known for opposing polio vaccines and promoting violence against health care workers. So what will the region look like with him leading the militant group? Guests: Ejaz Awan Former commander of Pakistan's anti-terrorism forces Imtiaz Gul Executive Director of the Center for Research and Security Studies