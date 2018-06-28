Are activists impeding Israeli security efforts or making them accountable?

Legislation being debated in the Israeli parliament could make filming the country’s army a crime; punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Human rights groups say if the bill becomes law, it will eliminate one of the few ways to hold soldiers accountable. Guests: Peter Lerner Former Israeli Army spokesman Ambassador Danny Ayalon Former Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sophie Anmuth Middle East representative of Reporters without Borders Matan Peleg CEO of Im Tirtzu