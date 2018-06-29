CULTURE
Akon Artist
A controversial musician plans to build a futuristic, Wakanda-style city in Africa based on his own cryptocurrency. We’re talking about Akon - the platinum-selling singer who’s been doing big things in Africa. He’s convinced the President of Senegal to let him build a shiny new city on a 2,000 acre plot and he’s going to make it all happen with his very own Akoin. Is he a visionary or a fantasist? And would you invest? Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus was Jason Nichols, lecturer in African American studies at University of Maryland; Paul Adepoju, a freelance journalist based in Nigeria; and BitCoin broker, Max Engelen.
June 29, 2018
