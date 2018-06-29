June 29, 2018
Israel-Palestine Tensions: US to announce Middle East peace plan soon
A US proposal for achieving peace between Israel and Palestine is due out soon. Palestinian leaders broke off communication with Washington after the US moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. And, as our White House Correspondent Tetiana Anderson tells us, the Trump administration says its Middle East peace plan will go ahead with or without Palestinian support.
