June 29, 2018
The sound of Malaysian gambus | Music | Showcase
After sailing more than five thousand kilometres through choppy seas, it wasn't long after arriving on Malaysian shores that the gambus was quickly embraced. Similar to an oud, the guitar-like instrument has given birth to its own musical genre and remains a way for both older and younger generations to express themselves through music, the almost forgotten sounds of the not-so-distant past.
