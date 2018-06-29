June 29, 2018
Pakistan Forestry: Pakistan working to overcome deforestation
It's called the 'Billion Tree Tsunami'. It's a programme to plant trees in north-western Pakistan after years of de-forestation caused by militant attacks and air strikes. The idea is to reinvograte the landscape the area was once famous for. 450 million trees have already been planted, with more on the way, as TRT World's Yasin Eken explains.
