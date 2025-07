Will Iraq's new coalition be a success?

Iraq's new powerbroker is Muqtada al Sadr, the Shia cleric who fought American forces after the fall of Saddam Hussein. But his party can't run Iraq on its own, and despite dramatic differences, the Sadrists have formed a coalition with Iran-backed Hadi al Amiri and outgoing prime minister Haider al Abadi. Guests: Mowaffak al Rubaie National Security Advisor