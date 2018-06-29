What's behind the failure of Iran's economy?

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani promised several things when he came to power - but two that stood out were nuclear talks, and fixing the country's sanction-ridden economy. But now mass-protests have erupted against the country's dire economic situation. Guests: Sadegh Zibakalam Professor of Iranian Studies at the University of Tehran Abbas Milani Director of the Iranian Studies Programme at Stanford University. Mohammad Marandi Professor at Tehran University