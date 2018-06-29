Why is Hungary's Victor Orban against George Soros?

Hungary's new anti-immigration laws are called the 'Stop Soros' laws, after the Hungarian born billionaire, best known for his funding of liberal causes. Hungary's right-wing prime minister Viktor Orban accuses Soros of undermining the country's Christian culture by encouraging mass migration. Guests: Catherine Woollard Secretary General of the European Council for Refugees and Exiles Philippe Dam Advocacy Director for Europe and Central Asia at Human Rights Watch Dominik Tarczynski Member of the Polish Parliament for the ruling Law and Justice party