June 29, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU Summit: Divided EU leaders reach agreement on migration
EU leaders reached an agreement on migration after marathon talks in Brussels. The deal seeks to establish a new EU strategy with plans for migrant-processing centres in EU countries and money to strengthen Europe's borders, but many of the plans are vague and were forged to satisfy the concerns of leaders who face political challenges at home. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
EU Summit: Divided EU leaders reach agreement on migration
Explore