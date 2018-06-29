Turkey’s new executive presidential system, US-Turkey agree on Manbij roadmap

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was elected as the first executive President of the Turkish republic. It's been a historic week for Turkey, with the strongest turnout in the republic's democratic life. 87% or 48 million registered voters, showed up to cast their votes. And Turkey and Syria agree on a roadmap in Manbij in Syria, that has been under YPG’s control