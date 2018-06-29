WORLD
2 MIN READ
What’s next for the Turkish republic under President Erdogan?
Recep Tayyip Erdogan defeated his closest rival Muharrem Ince by more than 20 percent. While he won the popular vote his party was unable to gain a simple majority in parliament. It will need the help of its ally, the MHP to be able to pass key laws. Alongside the MHP, IYI party has emerged as another nationalist force. Together the two hold more than 20 percent seats in the parliament. And then there is the HDP -- the pro-Kurdish party's presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtas - received 9% of the popular vote despite being behind bars on terrorism charges. The HDP once again crossed the 10 percent threshold to make it to the parliament depriving the AK Party of a significant number of seats in the parliament. Guests: Pinar Akpinar Researcher at the Istanbul Policy Center Vehbi Baysan Lecturer at Ibn Haldun University.
What’s next for the Turkish republic under President Erdogan?
June 29, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us