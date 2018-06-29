June 29, 2018
The War in Syria: Scores of civilians caught in Deraa crossfire
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says - more than 160-thousand people have been displaced in Deraa in southern Syria. Regime forces launched an offensive against rebels there to retake one of the LAST remaining opposition-held areas. More than 90 civilians are estimated to have been killed since the military operation began 11 days ago. Kieran Burke reports.
