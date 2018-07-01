July 1, 2018
Mexico Decides: General election to be held on Sunday
Mexican's are to head to the polls on Sunday for the country's general election which will also elect a new president. The elections come at a time when Mexico-US relations are strained over opposing economic and immigration policies. Ahead of such a significant election, Mexico's Ambassador to the United Nations sat down exclusively to talk to TRT World's UN correspondent Frank Ucciardo.
