Mexico Decides: Lopez Obrador clinches landslide win

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has won a landslide victory in Mexico's presidential election, setting the stage for the most left-wing government in the country's democratic history. Early results suggest the 64-year-old leader, who's the former mayor of Mexico City, won with 53 percent of the vote. That's the widest margin in a presidential election since the 1980s. Ediz Tiyansan reports.