US tariffs hit Chinese goods worth $50B | Money Talks
It is the latest and possibly the most significant move so far in President Trump's clampdown on what he says is unfair trade. The US has confirmed it is slapping 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports. Within minutes of the announcement, China promised to retaliate, setting the stage for a trade war between the two biggest economies in the world. Auskar Surbakti has more on the China-US trade dispute.The US trade fight is not just with China of course. The White House has already targeted Canada, Mexico, Japan and the European Union with aluminium and steel tariffs. And on Thursday, all 28 EU members agreed to hit back with import taxes on a list of American products. Kevin Ozebek reports from Brussels, and Maurizio Zanardi, Professor of International Economics at Lancaster University along with TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas join us for a discussion on the implications of this.
July 2, 2018
