Malaysia’s new PM Mahathir says Najib 'totally responsible' for 1MDB | Money Talks
Malaysia's recently elected prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, says authorities are building what he's described as an "almost perfect case" against his predecessor, Najib Razak, over the 1MDB corruption scandal. More than $4.5 billion are said to have gone missing from the state investment fund. Many Malaysians are hoping the new government brings those responsible to justice, and does so quickly. Auskar Surbakti reports. We also caught up with Anwar Ibrahim here in Istanbul. Anwar played a central role in Mahathir's return to power and is widely expected to take over the leadership from the 92-year-old. In a wide-ranging interview, TRT World's Natalie Poyhonen asked the former finance and deputy prime minister how he would expand the Malaysian economy and deal with the 1-MDB scandal. Anwar stressed the importance of having an independent judiciary in dealing with the matter.
July 2, 2018
