WORLD
1 MIN READ
NewsFeed: Andrea Manuel Lopez Obrador is Mexico’s new president
Watch NewsFeed to get the top trending stories. On July 2nd, 2018 - Mexico’s new president is Andrea Manuel Lopez Obrador. We’ll tell you what you need to know about him. - LeBron James joins Los Angeles Lakers with a huge contract - The search is still on for a missing youth fooball team and their coach in Thailand - New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveils plan to give NZD 60 a week every family with a baby for the first year of the baby’s life #Newsfeed #Mexico #AndreaManuelLopezObrador
July 2, 2018
