July 3, 2018
African businesses fear US trade tariffs | Money Talks
As Donald Trump's trade battles get underway in Asia and North America, so far, he's largely left Africa alone. But some African business leaders are wondering if they might be next. They met in Washington last week to discuss what the future of trade with the US could look like. Meanwhile, companies in Africa hope the existing US-Africa trade deals remain in place. Harry Horton has more.
