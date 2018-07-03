BIZTECH
EU leaders meet to discuss migration policies | Money Talks
European stock markets breathed a sigh of relief on Friday after EU leaders finally reached an agreement on migration after marathon talks in Brussels. The euro also enjoyed a much-needed rally, but some traders fear it'll be short-lived because of the deep divisions that still exist over the politically-charged issue. The deal thrashed-out at the 11th hour seeks to establish a new EU migration strategy, with plans for voluntary processing centres and promises to strengthen Europe's borders. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. We speak to Kevin Ozebek in Brussels for more.
July 3, 2018
