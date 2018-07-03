July 3, 2018
WORLD
North Korea Talks: Pompeo to travel to N Korea for nuclear talks
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to go to North Korea on Thursday in a push toward denuclarisation on the peninsula. The US says it has a plan to dismantle the North's weapons program in one year, but new reports from US intelligence sources suggest Pyongyang has no intention to denuclearize. Alexi Noelle has more from Washington.
