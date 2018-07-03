WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can the new Mexican president Lopez Obrador tackle corruption in Mexico?
Lopez Obrador, a former mayor known as AMLO has pledged to tackle violence, wipe out corruption and improve the country's economy. But it won't be easy. Despite being the second largest economy in Latin America, more than 40 per cent live in poverty and crime is at an all-time high. So can AMLO deliver on his promises? Guests: Federico Lamont Journalist El Sol de Mexico newspaper Luis Gomez Romero Senior Lecturer in human rights, constitutional law and legal theory University of Wollongong.
Can the new Mexican president Lopez Obrador tackle corruption in Mexico?
July 3, 2018
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us