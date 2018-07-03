CULTURE
When it comes to crime cinema, each decade produces at least one classic that moviegoers end up raving about for years. For the 2010s, it was Sicario. Starring a morally conscious Emily Blunt and a morally ambiguous Benicio del Toro, the film served as a dramatic expose into the underbelly of the war on drugs. Fans who waited three years for the film's sequel, are already calling it a worthy successor to the original. To find out if "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" can match the intensity of the original and more, Showcase is joined from London by Bethany Minelle, the entertainment reporter for Sky News.
