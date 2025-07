Pakistan Floods: Heaviest rainfall recorded in 38 years

In the Pakistani city of Lahore, six people have died in the heaviest rainfall in 38 years. Four people were killed because their roof collapsed and two others were electrocuted. Lahore recorded 214 millimeters of rain in the 24 hours. Heavy monsoon rains are expected to continue for the next 2 days. Mhairi Beveridge has more.