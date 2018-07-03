July 3, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thailand Cave Rescue: Rescuers plan best way to free trapped team
Rescue teams say it could take months to free twelve boys and their football coach from a cave in northern Thailand. The group was found after a search lasting nine days - they'd become trapped after heavy rainfall flooded the tunnels. And as the rainy season continues, it could be too risky to bring them out, unless they learn how to dive. Philip Owira reports.
Thailand Cave Rescue: Rescuers plan best way to free trapped team
Explore