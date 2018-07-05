BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US President calls on Saudi Arabia to raise oil output | Money Talks
Oil prices have come under pressure after US President Donald Trump spooked energy markets over the weekend. After Trump tweeted that he spoke to Saudi King Salman, Brent crude prices slumped by around $1 to about $78.10 per barrel before recovering some ground. We speak to Derek Brower, the Managing Director of Research for Petroleum Policy Intelligence.
July 5, 2018
