July 5, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Mexicans vote in leftist candidate Lopez Obrador as president | Money Talks
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has won Mexico's presidential election, promising to end corruption and fight against drug cartels. But as Mobin Nasir reports, delivering on these pledges will be a tall order for the left-leaning politician. We speak to Remi Piet, senior director of the research firm Americas Market Intelligence in Mexico city, for more insight
Mexicans vote in leftist candidate Lopez Obrador as president | Money Talks
Explore