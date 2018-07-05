Roger Federer ends 24-year deal with Nike | Money Talks

Eight-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer has opened his title defence on the grass courts. As per the rules, he wore all white, but his outfit still surprised the tennis world. After more than two decades, Federer ditched his sponsor Nike, for a new and lucrative deal with Japan's Uniqlo. We speak to Kieran Maguire, sports finance lecturer at the University of Liverpool, for more on this.