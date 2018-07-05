July 5, 2018
US president targets World Trade Organization | Money Talks
America's largest trade partners have hit back after Washington imposed tariffs on metal imports. China, Canada and the European Union have announced counter tariffs and lodged complaints with the World Trade Organization. But, as Mobin Nasir reports, it doesn't seem to be enough to make President Donald Trump, back down. We speak to TRT World editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, in Paris.
