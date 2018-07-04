July 4, 2018
Palestinians say halting of funds by Israel “a declaration of war”
Palestinian leaders have condemned the new Israeli law to halt welfare payments to Palestinian prisoners and their families, calling the move "a declaration of war" and a violation of previous peace agreements. The Palestinian Authority relies heavily on the Israeli tax funds and international aid. Almost 35,000 Palestinian families benefit from these funds.
