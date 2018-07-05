WORLD
UK Poisoning: Police say couple poisoned with nerve agent
British authorities are investigating whether a couple who are critically ill in hospital were poisoned by the same batch of a nerve agent used on a former Russian spy and his daughter. Police have confirmed the couple have come into contact with novichok, the substance the British government says was used in the assasination attempt on Sergei and Yulia Skripal. With both incidents happening not far from each other, police are looking into the possibility whoever may have first prepared the agent could have dumped some of it in a public area. Ben Tornquist has the latest.
July 5, 2018
