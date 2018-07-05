Art and Blockchain | Tech and the Arts | Showcase

Blockchains, cryptocurrencies and finance platforms... They're not the first words you'd associate with the art world, or for that matter, any kind of creativity. But a growing number of people are buying art with bitcoins and authenticating those purchases using online databases. But with industry staples like Art Basel getting in on the action, is it fair to say that this is the start of a radical transformation in the art world? What impact will Blockchain have on the art market and will consumers trust the system enough to use it? To answer those questions and more, Showcase is joined by Jason Bailey. He's a self-described art nerd that builds analytical databases of artists on his blog Artnome.