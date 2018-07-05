Bob Ross and The Joy of Painting | Traditional art | Showcase

In his world-renowned TV show, The Joy of Painting, Bob Ross taught his legions of students one thing: that anyone and everyone can paint as long as they have a dream. That is still true today. So on the anniversary of his passing, we remember the painter, reluctant philosopher and even-handed master of relaxation and take a look now at the man who gave the world the recipe for how to find beauty and happiness at the end of a paintbrush. And to celebrate Ross's legacy, Showcase is joined by certified Bob Ross instructor Yesim Turan who teaches students the techniques and methods Bob Ross used to create his landscape artworks on The Joy of Painting. Over the course of our show, she produces a painting in the style of her mentor.