July 5, 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue: Rescuers look at options to free trapped team
Engineers in Thailand are building a stone dam to divert the water that has trapped 13 people in an underground cave for almost two weeks. Officials have been considering several rescue options. But they're concerned that heavy rains forecast for the weekend could make the operation more difficult. Reagan Des Vignes has this report.
