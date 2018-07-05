Korea Talks: Mike Pompeo to attend third meeting in N Korea

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on his way to Pyongyang to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his team. The two are expected to hash out details of the agreement for the North to denuclearise following last month's summit in Singapore. But the trip comes amid reports that the country is stepping up its nuclear and missile capabilities. Alexi Noelle has more from Washington.