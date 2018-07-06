July 6, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Protests in Poland | India’s water crisis | Vegan ‘extremism’?
Protests erupt in Poland as a new law forces judges to retire early. But is the legislation just, or even legal? Also, India's taps are running dry, leaving millions without water. Is this due to environmental changes, or plain mismanagement? And French butchers demand police protection. They say they're at risk from anti-meat terrorism.
Protests in Poland | India’s water crisis | Vegan ‘extremism’?
Explore