UK Poisoning: Police say Novichok may be left over from March

UK police say the British couple exposed to a Novichok nerve agent were poisoned after handling a contaminated item. Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley fell ill in Amesbury on Saturday, and are in critical condition in a Salisbury hospital. Novichok is the same nerve agent used to poison a former Russian spy and his daughter in March. Sarah Morice reports.