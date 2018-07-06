CULTURE
Cézanne Portraits | Exhibitions | Showcase
The stereotype of the 'misanthropic artist' is an old cliche. The idea that the creative class could barely stand the company of their fellow men and women seems to be part of an old-school artistic sensibility. But that seems to be the case for French post-impressionist, Paul Cézanne. He was known for both his vibrantly coloured landscapes and at times uncomfortably intimate portraits. And there was a reason for that. To learn why, Showcase is joined by Mary Morton. She is the curator of an exhibition titled 'Cézanne's Portraits' in London's National Gallery of Art.
July 6, 2018
