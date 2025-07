Why are French Butchers being attacked?

According to butchers in France heavy media exposure criticising the meat industry, that has led to a spate of attacks by Vegans. Is this really the case? Guests: Isabelle Goetz Spokeswoman PETA - or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Thibaut Gamba Michelin starred chef Clarance Hotel Lille Pia Shazar Campaigner with PEA