What’s causing India’s water crisis?

By 2030, nearly 40 percent of India's population won't have any drinking water at all. That's according to a new report by a government think tank, with bleak predictions for the next few decades. So, is this down to just environmental factors? Or could this be a case of government mismanagement? Arun Kumar Gupta Spokesman, BJP Sanjiv Bhatia Director Center for Environmental and Economic Policy Amit Kapoor President and CEO of the India Council on Competitiveness